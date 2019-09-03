LeSean McCoy Signs With The Kansas City Chiefs For $3 Million Guaranteed

LeSean McCoy is officially a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team released a photo of the former Bills running back inking his new deal on Monday. The one-year deal is for $3 million guaranteed and could be worth up to another million dollars with incentives, according to Adam Schefter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

SHADY HOURS We have officially signed RB LeSean McCoy. pic.twitter.com/ETUexayxNn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 2, 2019

Former Bills’ RB LeSean McCoy is reuniting with Chiefs HC Andy Reid, per source. McCoy getting a one-year, $4 million deal that includes $3 million guaranteed from the Chiefs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2019

It’s going to be really interesting to see how much gas McCoy has left in the tank. Once upon a time, he was one of the best running backs in the league.

He’s still got a lot talent, but there’s no doubt he’s dropped off a ton over the past couple seasons. Of course, it’s not all his fault.

He wasn’t exactly surrounded by stars in Buffalo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesean Mccoy (@shadymccoy) on Feb 23, 2019 at 12:51pm PST

Now, he’s 100% surrounded by stars with the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes is the defending league MVP, Travis Kelce might be the best tight end in the league and Tyreek Hill is a speed demon.

McCoy won’t be asked to do much at all for Kansas City. He won’t even be depended on much in the offense. With expectations and pressure low, he could be in for a good season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesean Mccoy (@shadymccoy) on Jan 1, 2019 at 10:01am PST

If it doesn’t workout for him in KC, then his time in the NFL could be pretty much over. He’s on the wrong side of 30, his production has declined and this could be his last chance in the league.

Given what the Chiefs have on offense, there’s no reason for him to not do well.