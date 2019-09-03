Superstar Leslie Jones Confirms Rumors She’s Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ And Why

Superstar Leslie Jones has finally confirmed those rumors that she’s leaving “Saturday Night Live” and explained why she made the choice.

“Yes it’s true I am leaving ‘Saturday Night Live,'” the 51-year-old comedian tweeted Tuesday to her millions of followers. “I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years.”(RELATED: Hackers Release Leslie Jones’s Nude Photos, Passport, License On Her Personal Website)

View this post on Instagram

“Lorne Michaels, you’ve changed my life in so many ways,” she added.”Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back. You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart too!”(RELATED: Hillary Clinton Tweets Her Support For Leslie Jones After Her Nude Photos Were Leaked)

Yes it’s true I am leaving Saturday Night Live. I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years. Lorne Michaels, you’ve changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for pic.twitter.com/OjRrOx5owj — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

Jones continued, while praising Michaels for showing her skills she “never imagined” she had.

always having my back. You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart too! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you. To the incredible cast members: I will miss working, creating and laughing with you. pic.twitter.com/SStsLjip1B — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

“I leave a better performer because of you,” the “Trainwreck” star wrote, before commenting about her “incredible cast members” who she will miss working with.

“Especially being at the table reads with them,” she added. “Everyone needs to know Leslie Jones couldn’t have done any of the things I did without these people. One last thing – to the fans – you are the BEST!! Thank you for all the love and support through my SNL years.”

View this post on Instagram

She then explained that she was leaving to work on some “amazing projects” she has coming up soon.

“And I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!! #iamnotdeadjustgraduating,” Jones tweeted.

It comes following reports last week that the “SNL” star would not be back for season 45 and instead reportedly planned to focus on upcoming projects that included a Netflix comedy special and being part of the sequel of “Coming To America.”