Hollywood Liberals Hate You, Never Forget That

On today’s podcast we cover Hollywood Z-listers who want to bring back the blacklist for conservatives and tell you how to live your life. Journalists claimed two scalps from the Trump administration in recent days, destroying journalistic standards in the process. Joe Biden admits facts don’t matter to him, and Ilhan Omar’s husband is allegedly filing for divorce after reports of her affair went public.

Actors Eric McCormack and Debra Messing are longing for the days of Hollywood blacklists, only this time they want the names of conservatives. The “Will & Grace” stars embarrassed themselves on social media, first calling for a list of Trump supporters so they can refuse to work with them, then by trying to walk it back by denying what they said wasn’t really what they meant. Whoopi Goldberg, of all people, ripped them a new one over it.

Fellow Z-lister Alyssa Milano wants people to know that she’s “fighting” for them, even if they don’t want her to or support what she’s fighting for. It’s the arrogance, coupled with ignorance, of the Hollywood leftists that’s the most telling about these people. We get into all of it.

“Off the record” no longer means anything for journalists when there’s a conservative scalp to claim, and a Bloomberg reporter digs up a sarcastic Facebook post from a Trump administration official mocking anti-Semitism, reports it as if it were anti-Semitic and the guy loses his job over it. Liberals are not your friends. We explain it all.

Joe Biden doesn’t think the truth matters when it comes to his false stories and baldfaced lies. And he said as much on tape.

And Ilham Omar’s husband is allegedly ready to file for divorce after reports of her affair with a campaign consultant. At least this divorce won’t make the next family reunion awkward.

