Kamala Harris Says She’d Ban Plastic Straws

Democratic Presidential candidate and California Sen. Kamala Harris said she would like to ban plastic straws during CNN’s climate town hall Wednesday.

“Plastic straws a big thing. Do you ban plastic straws?” asked CNN host Erin Burnett during a discussion about reducing plastic pollution. (RELATED: Arrest Reports From Kamala Harris Years Disappear From California DOC Website)

“I think we should. Yes,” Harris responded. “I’m going to be honest. It is difficult on drink out of a paper straw. Like if you don’t gulp it down immediately, it starts to bend and then the little thing catches it. We have to kind of perfect that one a little bit more.”

The California senator proceeded to laugh about the inconveniences people face while using plastic straws.

Burnett then asks, “So you ban it but rely on innovation?”

“Yeah, innovation is a process, right? You don’t just do it,” Harris replies. “Innovation is a process, but you know let’s encourage innovation and I think we can do a little bit better than some of those flimsy plastic straws, but we do need to ban the plastic.”