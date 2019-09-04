Paige VanZant Hints At UFC Return In Instagram Post

Paige VanZant has continued to hype her UFC return, and had a bit of a cryptic message Tuesday night on Instagram.

The flyweight star posted two photos of herself in her warmup gear with her hair braided for a fight, and captioned the post, “Don’t mistake my silence for weakness, no one plans a murder out loud.” (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

You can take a look at the post below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

I’ve always said VanZant would return eventually. There’s never been a doubt in my mind, and I’m more confident than ever. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

All she had to do was get healthy. That was the roadblock stopping her from getting back in the octagon as she rehabbed and nursed her arm back to health.

Well, she’s got the green light to fight again, and an announcement could happen sooner than later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on Aug 29, 2019 at 3:59pm PDT

Now, I also don’t think her career is going to last much longer at all. In fact, it could be over after one more fight.

She’s become much more than a UFC star, and why keep getting punched in the face for money if you can make it in the entertainment industry?

It’ll be great to see VanZant back in the octagon when it happens. I can’t wait! Paige VanZant is a star, and there’s no question about it.