Rep. Bill Flores Becomes Fifth Texas Republican To Announce Retirement From Congress

Rep. Bill Flores said Wednesday he will not seek re-election next year for a sixth term in Congress, making him the fifth Texas Republican to announce retirement this election cycle.

In a statement announcing the decision, Flores said he wants to spend more time with his family. He pledged to his wife after his first election win in 2010 that he would serve six or fewer terms.

After much prayer over the past few days and following conversations with my wife, Gina, during that time, I have decided that my current term will be my last. https://t.co/VcHFR1qwm5 — U.S. Representative Bill Flores (@RepBillFlores) September 4, 2019



Four other Texas Republicans have announced their retirements in recent months. The exodus began Pete Olson announced on July 25 that he will leave office after the 2020 election. He was followed by Mike Conaway, Will Hurd and Kenny Marchant, who announced on Aug. 5 that he will retire. (RELATED: Will Hurd, The Only Black Republican In The House, Will Not Seek Re-Election)

Most of those Republicans faced tough challengers in their districts. But Flores’ district, which is just northeast of Austin, is considered a solidly Republican district. Flores defeated his Democratic challenger by 15 points last year, and President Donald Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the district, 56-38.

Political pundits have coined the term “Texodus” to describe the mass resignation of Texas delegates. Republicans have lost support in several suburban districts near Houston and Dallas.

