Fox News And MSNBC’s Regular Programming Beat CNN’s Climate Change Town Hall In TV Ratings

CNN’s seven hour Climate Change town hall Wednesday night was not enough to propel the network past Fox News and MSNBC in the day’s cable television ratings.

During the same time period that Democratic presidential candidates were discussing their plans to combat climate change with a town hall audience, Fox News pulled in 2.5 million viewers compared to just 1.1 million for CNN, according to Nielsen Media Research. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Says Abortion Will Help Fight Climate Change)

Fox News also continued to dominate prime-time, averaging nearly 3.2 million viewers, compared to roughly 2.1 million for MSNBC and 1.4 million for CNN.

Climate change has become one of the most discussed issues during the 2020 Democratic primary, with some candidates making dire predictions about the world coming to an end in 12 years unless bold action is taken to confront the changing climate. (RELATED: Rachel Maddow Fails To Fifth In July Ratings As Hannity, Carlson Dominate Cable News)

The candidates took advantage of the town hall to discuss their sweeping policy proposals, with several Democrats re-iterating their support of the Green New Deal, and some even suggesting a potential buyback programs for motor vehicles that are deemed environmentally unfriendly.