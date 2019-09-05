Sarah Huckabee Sanders Plans To Release Memoir About Working For President Trump

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is planning to release a memoir about working in President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to POLITICO, Sanders’ book will be published by St. Martin’s Press. In a statement announcing the book, Sanders wrote:

“From Arkansas to the White House and back, I’m excited to tell my story about the challenges of being a working mom at the highest level of American politics, and my role in the historic fight raging between the Trump administration and its critics for the future of our country.”

Sanders, who made a name for herself battling members of the press, left the White House on good terms in June. When he announced her resignation, Trump urged her to run for governor of Arkansas.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump said.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Since then, she has joined Fox News as an on-air contributor, and will make her first appearance Friday. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders Fires Back At April Ryan For Saying Her Head Should Be ‘Lopped Off’)

“FOX News has been the number one news organization in the country for 17 years running and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis,” Sanders said in August.

Excited to join @FoxNews as a contributor, looking forward to being with the @foxandfriends team for my first hit on September 6th. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 22, 2019

The book does not yet have a title, and is scheduled for release next year.