Scientists Say They Have Proof That Scotland’s Fabled Loch Ness Monster Is A Giant Eel

A view of the Loch Ness Monster, near Inverness, Scotland, April 19, 1934. The photograph, one of two pictures known as the 'surgeon's photographs,' was allegedly taken by Colonel Robert Kenneth Wilson, though it was later exposed as a hoax by one of the participants, Chris Spurling, who, on his deathbed, revealed that the pictures were staged by himself, Marmaduke and Ian Wetherell, and Wilson. References to a monster in Loch Ness date back to St. Columba's biography in 565 AD. More than 1,000 people claim to have seen 'Nessie' and the area is, consequently, a popular tourist attraction. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Scientists said Thursday that they think Scotland’s fabled Loch Ness monster is most likely a giant eel based on DNA they have analyzed from the Loch’s waters.

“Eels are very plentiful in the loch system – every single sampling site that we went to pretty much had eels and the sheer volume of it was a bit of a surprise,” Professor Neil Gemmell, a geneticist from New Zealand’s University of Otago told Reuters after explaining to reporters that their results ruled out the possibility of Nessie being a dinosaur. (RELATED: Police Take Parrot Into Custody After It Tries To Help Drug Dealers Escape)

“We can’t exclude the possibility that there’s a giant eel in Loch Ness but we don’t know whether these samples we’ve collected are from a giant beast or just an ordinary one – so there’s still this element of ‘we just don’t know,'” he added. (RELATED: Cruise Line Buys Loch Ness Monster Insurance)

Despite the evidence scientist have discovered, Gemmell admitted that regardless of the idea of a giant eel being able to exist in the Loch for decades, no one has ever even caught a giant eel in those waters.

The so-called environmental DNA (eDNA) samples were collected last year in June.

According to the report:

This DNA can be captured, sequenced and then used to identify that creature by comparing the sequence obtained to large databases of known genetic sequences from hundreds of thousands of different organisms.

The record of the “water monster” goes all the way back to the 6th century when an Irish Monk, Saint Columba, was said to have reportedly banished a “water beast” to the deep waters of the River Ness.

The picture most connected with the Loch Ness monster, known as the “surgeon’s photo, ” comes from 1934 and it showed a head attached to a long neck coming out of the water. However, sixty years later it was revealed to be nothing but a hoax.

I guess we will just have to wait and see still.