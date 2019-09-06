Al Michaels And Cris Collinsworth Rock Awesome Hats During Bears/Packers Game

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth brought some serious style to the NFL opener Thursday night between the Packers and Bears.

The iconic broadcasting duo was in the booth calling the game for NBC, and they had a little flair for the event. The two of them both were wearing old school style hats with press badges on them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch an awesome video of the two below.

No Collinsworth slide in, does this season even count??? pic.twitter.com/D3sXv3VLSM — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) September 6, 2019

The hat game always has two outcomes. It can look awesome and you come off as a major winner in life. The other option isn’t nearly as positive.

Outcome two is that you look like a complete clown. That didn’t happen here at all for Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth.

As I said on Twitter, I’m almost worried there’ll be no women left for the rest of us after they see these two wearing hats.

Gentlemen, try to save some ladies for the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/vZgetNo9x5 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 6, 2019

The game last night might have been pathetic and awful, but the hat game for these two was absolutely on point.

There are great fashion moves and then there are fashion power moves. These hats are 100% in the latter category.

Props to Al Michaels and Collinsworth for putting on a show for the fans. Of course, when you’re the guy who called the Miracle on Ice game, I’m pretty sure you can wear whatever you want.