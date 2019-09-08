Hong Kong Protesters Call On Trump To Liberate The City

Protesters in Hong Kong reportedly called for the assistance of President Donald Trump in liberating the city, as demonstrators marched to the U.S. Consulate on Sunday.

The march started at the Chater Garden public park in Hong Kong’s business district, then moved towards the U.S. consulate in the city, CNN reports. Protesters planned to present a letter to the U.S. Consulate requesting the ratification of the “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act 2019” by the U.S. Congress.

The bill would impose penalties on Hong Kong or Chinese officials who are involved with suppressing human rights and democratic freedoms in Hong Kong, according to the Wall street Journal. The bill would also have commercial implications including holding Hong Kong’s trading autonomy as collateral if human rights are violated by the government.

Banners carried by protesters reportedly read “President Trump, please liberate Hong Kong,” CNN reported. Some protesters reportedly sang the U.S. national anthem as they marched.

Hong Kong protesters call on Trump to ‘liberate’ city. More here: https://t.co/LRX6ojJEaq pic.twitter.com/CJnjN2CSr1 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 8, 2019

“We share the same US values of liberty and democracy,” banker David Wong said, according to CNN.

“USA is a country of democracy. Donald Trump is elected by his people. We want this,” he continued.

Sunday’s protest quickly descended into a scene of violence as law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, CNN reports. Protesters put up a barricade in front of one of a Subway station exit and reportedly set it on fire. (RELATED: Hong Kong Withdraws Extradition Bill That Ignited Summer-Long Protests)

This weekend is the 14th consecutive weekend of protest in the financial district of the city. The protests were sparked by a proposed extradition bill that would allow Hong Kong citizens to be criminally tried in mainland China, where legal rights for political dissidents are poorly upheld.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam withdrew the proposed China Extradition Bill on Wednesday in an attempt to appease protesters and hopefully put an end to the recurring demonstrations.

“We must find ways to address the discontent in society and look for solutions,” Lam said in a statement Wednesday.

The withdrawal of the extradition bill addresses only one of five core demands protesters have put forth to Hong Kong’s government which also include for Carrie Lam to step down from her position, to address alleged police brutality, the release of certain political prisoners, and creation more democratic freedoms for Hong Kong, according to CNN.

