KERNS: ‘Racist’ Trump Just Keeps Delivering Economic Gains For Women And Minorities

Another month, another jobs report that delivers. Once again, the president has kept his promise to create “jobs, jobs, jobs.” The August jobs report showed a whopping 6.3 million jobs have been created during his administration. Notably, the record jobs figures delivered something for everyone: women, Hispanics, African Americans, African American females, and blue-collar workers alike — and that’s bound to drive the left crazy in 2020.

Here are some key takeaways from the report.

Women’s participation in the workforce rose to 76.3 percent — the highest level since 2002.

Hispanic unemployment remains at a record low.

The unemployment rate for African Americans fell to a historic low.

Americans also saw bigs gains in their wages. Pay grew 3.2 percent year-over-year, achieving 3 percent growth for the 13th consecutive month. American workers haven’t seen wage increases like this since 2009, shortly after President Obama was elected.

Moreover, wage gains occurred most in the areas of the working class, versus gains for management.

Overall labor participation rose, to 63.2 percent.

August also marked the 18th consecutive month that unemployment registered at or below four percent. It remains at a 50-year low, making it the most impressive jobs rebound in half a century.

Lastly, the report made August the 107th consecutive month of job gains in the United States. It is quite a delivery on a campaign pledge to bring jobs back to America, from a president who is constantly badgered about his trade war with China as well as the ups and downs of the market on any given day.

Nevertheless, critics pounced right away.

National Public Radio called all of the above job gains “tepid.”

MarketWatch reported it as, “Meh.”

And CNN set off alarm bells with its headline, “Hiring slows.”

Critics suggest the jobs report didn’t deliver as “bigly” as the president expected for August, though it only fell short by roughly 30,000 jobs but it’s arguably a negligible difference.

They also point out that manufacturing contracted (although only slightly) and that business capital sits on the sidelines awaiting the president’s (or China’s) next move on trade, a battle he didn’t start yet wants to be the first president to finish.

President Trump continues to find himself under attack by establishment Wall Street analysts — the same analysts who predicted that a dangerous stock market crash and subsequent global contagion would surely come within days of Trump’s inauguration (something that never happened).

Rather than asking why jobs fell a bit short in one summer month, the better question is why is the Wall Street establishment is rooting so hard against him — and by extension, all of you?

A Hillbilly Elegy 2.0, if you will.

After all, a new survey shows that 51.2 percent of Americans now say they feel confident about jobs being “plentiful” while overall consumer confidence remains at a 19-year high — the highest it’s been since September 2000. The last time American consumers felt this good about the U.S. economy was back when Bill Clinton was still president and Gov. George W. Bush was running against Vice President Al Gore in a contest that wasn’t yet settled.

President Trump’s jobs delivery alone is nothing short of impressive. After 18 consecutive months of job gains, 50-year record-low unemployment and economic gains for everyone from African Americans to Hispanics to blue-collar workers, the president has a lot of reasons to be proud. In terms of “promises made, promises kept,” economic gains alone ought to earn him victory in November 2020.

Jen Kerns (@JenKernsUSA) is the founder of Women for a Great America, a group dedicated to educating and engaging women on civic issues. She served as spokeswoman for the California Republican Party; spokeswoman for California’s Proposition 8, which went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court; and as a Fox News writer for the 2016 U.S. presidential debates.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.