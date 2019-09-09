‘CNN Is Bad For The USA’: Trump Says He Hopes ‘Activist Investor’ Will Stop ‘Fake News’

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday about an “activist investor” involved with AT&T, adding that he hopes it will stop the “fake news” from CNN.

AT&T acquired Time Warner, a parent company of CNN at the time, in 2018. Trump tweeted Monday that “CNN is bad for the USA” and hit back at MSNBC as well, alleging the network has stories about him that are “100% negative.”

Ellliott Management announced Monday it has a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T. The activist shareholder firm has called for a shakeup at the company.

“Great news that an activist investor is now involved with AT&T. As the owner of VERY LOW RATINGS @CNN, perhaps they will now put a stop to all of the Fake News emanating from its non-credible ‘anchors,'” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “Also, I hear that, because of its bad ratings, it is losing a fortune…..”

…But most importantly, @CNN is bad for the USA. Their International Division spews bad information & Fake News all over the globe. This is why foreign leaders are always asking me, “Why does the Media hate the U.S. sooo much?” It is a fraudulent shame, & all comes from the top! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

The tweets continued on to mention MSNBC, which Trump said is “worse” than CNN. MSNBC has “lost all credibility” and is “incapable of saying anything positive” about the Trump administration, he wrote. (RELATED: ‘Extremely Alarming’: Journalists Are Worried About Trump Allies Digging Up Their Old Tweets)

..that this Administration has done. They don’t talk about the great economy, the big tax and regulation cuts, the rebuilding of the Military, “Choice” at our VA, our Vets, Judges and Supreme Court Justices, the Border Wall going up, lowest crime numbers, 2nd A, and so much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

The president added on Twitter that the Trump administration gets “ZERO media credit” for what it has done. He wrote that his administration has done more since being in office than “perhaps any administration in the history of our Country.”

Trump has hit back at the “fake news” media often since taking office, suggesting earlier in September that his campaign’s true concern isn’t Democrats, but the “Fake News Media.” He has also criticized individual reporters and tweeted Saturday about two Washington Post employees he called “nasty lightweight reporters.”

AT&T did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

