White House Correspondents’ Association Backs Reporter’s Lawsuit Against Trump

The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) filed a brief Monday expressing support for Playboy reporter Brian Karem’s lawsuit after his press pass was revoked by the White House earlier in August.

Karem, also a CNN political analyst, got into a verbal confrontation with former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka in July. A video appeared to show Gorka yelling at Karem. However, a second video showed that Karem allegedly instigated the fight after he taunted attendees because he wasn’t happy about seating arrangements at Trump’s social media summit.

WHCA filed an amicus brief Monday expressing support for Karem’s lawsuit, which he filed August 20. The lawsuit asks for a temporary restraining order as well as a re-instatement of Karem’s press pass, which has been suspended for 30 days following Karem’s behavior at the White House in July.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham and President Donald Trump are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

“The White House is the People’s House, and the First Amendment does not permit the President to pick and choose which journalists do – and do not – cover him there,” the brief reads. “If the administration were to have the absolute discretion to strip a correspondent of a hard pass, the chilling effect would be severe, and the First Amendment protections afforded to journalists, to gather and report news on the activities of the President, would be largely eviscerated.”

Grisham suspended Karem’s pass August 16 to “deter Mr. Karem and other members of the press” from engaging in unprofessional conduct, according to the brief. It adds that Grisham, “an agent of the President,” decided “based on her own evaluation” that Karem’s behavior wasn’t professional. (RELATED: CNN Analyst Brian Karem Defends Press Briefing Meltdown)