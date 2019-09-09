‘Married At First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Announces She’s Pregnant Following Miscarriages

Reality star Jamie Otis could not be more excited to share news that she and husband Doug Hehner are expecting their second child following several miscarriages.

“We went to the fertility specialist and found out WE ARE PREGNANT!!!” the 33-year-old TV star announced on Instagram, along with a sweet black and white sonogram picture of the baby, per the “Today” show in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J a m i e O t i s (@jamienotis) on Sep 7, 2019 at 4:49am PDT

“I cannot even believe it!” she added. “After 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are ‘finally’ pregnant again!” (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Model Barbara Fialho Shares Life-Changing News)

Otis continued, while noting because of her two miscarriages in the last four months she’s being cautiously optimistic going forward.

“Of course I am being cautiously optimistic, but I have a feeling this little one is going to stick,” the “Married at First Sight” star wrote in the post, before noting that “the nurse called and said my blood work came back a bit different than anticipated.” Which she said could mean several different things, one being that she is farther along in the pregnancy than they thought, or that could possibly be having twins, which she was all for.

At one point, she had a special note for those people struggling with trying to conceive and said she understand’s how painful hearing about another person’s pregnancy can be.

“I know the instant internal pain that comes from another’s pregnancy announcement — even if you are or at least want to be — happy for the lucky couple,” Otis wrote. “I just want you to know that your rainbow will come too. The storm can’t stay forever. Hold onto hope! I am thinking of you!”

Otis concluded by saying “Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU! for all the encouragement, love, & prayers. IT WORKED! WE ARE FINALLY PREGNANT !!!!!”

The reality star first appeared on the hit ABC show “The Bachelor” before marrying Hehner in 2014 on “Married at First Sight” during the first season of the Lifetime show.

The two also have a 2-year-old daughter together named Henley Grace.