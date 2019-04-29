Victoria’s Secret Model Barbara Fialho Shares Life-Changing News

Barbara Fialho surprised her fans Monday when she revealed that for the next few months, she will be missing lingerie fittings — because she’s expecting her first child with husband Rohan Marley.

“ll be missing my @VictoriasSecret family for the next months for the fittings … And I hope to be ready in time for this year’s show,” the 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model captioned a lengthy post on Instagram, along with a snap from one of her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram Waiting for Maria like… Esperando por Maria… @YuTsai88 A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Apr 26, 2019 at 12:38pm PDT

“It’s been [seven] years of dreams, work and such a close relationship throughout the making of the fashion show,” she added. “I have the dream job! I saw each look come to life, from sketch to reality, [seven] years in a row… “(RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Fialho continued, “This year, baby Maria is taking me [through] a different kind of creation process, a very special one, tho I can’t help my [sadness] and I would like to thank this incredible team for changing my life forever…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Apr 10, 2019 at 8:11am PDT

The Brazilian beauty then thanked a whole bunch of people who helped her get where she is now.

“The one who opened the door in the first place; @JohnDavidPfeiffer and everyone in the family,” the lingerie model explained. “I love you and miss you! I can’t wait to see you guys soon in September! I will do my best to be ready in time. #MamaGoals #BabyAngel #Maria @VictoriasSecret.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on Apr 1, 2019 at 8:58am PDT

It all comes after Fialho and Marley tied the knot earlier this year at a ceremony in March.