PolitiFact Butchers Fact Check On Trump And Ralph Northam

Left-leaning fact-checking website PolitiFact butchered its fact check of comments that President Donald Trump made about Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam at a rally Monday night.

“Trump says VA gov Ralph Northam talked about ‘after the baby was born the Dr will talk to the mother and make a decision about whether the baby lives.’ We rated his similar claim about abortion False,” PolitiFact tweeted in a live fact-check of Trump’s rally.

PolitiFact got it wrong. In fact, Trump’s quote was an accurate summary of comments Northam made on a radio show in January. (RELATED: Virginia Governor Asked About Abortion Until Birth. He Floats Infanticide)

WATCH:



Northam said that if a mother went into labor during an abortion, “the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and mother.”

PolitiFact editor Angie Drobnic Holan didn’t immediately return a request for comment on the fact check.

PolitiFact made a similar error during a live fact-check of an Arizona Senate debate in November 2018. PolitiFact incorrectly labeled it “mostly false” that Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema “protested troops in a pink tutu.”

It’s an established fact that Sinema, a former Green Party activist who co-founded an anti-war group, wore a pink tutu at one of the multiple anti-war protests she attended in 2003.

