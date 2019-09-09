Tesla Driver Caught Fast Asleep While Driving Down The Highway

A Tesla driver, using the vehicle’s autopilot system, appears to be asleep at the wheel while his car speeds down a highway in a new video captured by a fellow motorist.

Dakota Randall reportedly took the video Sunday while driving down the I-90. The female passenger also appears to be sleeping in the video. (RELATED: Man Tries To Run Away From The Police, Immediately Face Plants During Getaway Attempt)

“Some guy literally asleep at the wheel on the Mass Pike (great place for it),” Randall wrote in a video caption on Twitter. “Teslas are sick, I guess?”

Some guy literally asleep at the wheel on the Mass Pike (great place for it). Teslas are sick, I guess? pic.twitter.com/ARSpj1rbVn — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) September 8, 2019



Randall at first couldn’t believe what he saw, telling NBC10 Boston “I kind of looked over and saw what I thought was somebody asleep at the wheel and I was like that can’t be right, so I did a double take, looked over and sure enough this guy was just, head between his legs completely asleep.” He added, “It seemed like he had his cruise control on around like 55-60 miles per hour.”

In the past, Telsa has faced criticism over their autopilot car function; however the company emphasizes that, “Autopilot is intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time.”

“I’m never going to look at one the same,” Randall said referring to Tesla cars. “I’m always going to look to see if somebody’s asleep.”

NBC10 Boston reached out to state police and confirmed they were aware of the video because of media reports, but they have not been officially contacted yet.