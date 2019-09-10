Blake Griffin Roasts Kendall Jenner, Says She Has ‘Daddy Issues’

NBA basketball player Blake Griffin took shots at former girlfriend Kendall Jenner while roasting Caitlyn Jenner.

Griffin, 30, appeared on Comedy Central’s “The Roast Of Alec Baldwin” where he took aim at his past relationship with the supermodel, according to a report published Tuesday by the New York Post. Kendall and Griffin reportedly called it quits back in 2018.

“I know we’re all here making fun of Caitlyn, but I wanted to take this moment to publicly thank you,” Griffin said to Caitlyn on the show. “As an athlete, I want to thank you for your bravery. As a human, I want to thank you for the door you’ve opened.” (RELATED: Milwaukee Bucks Star Bullies Blake Griffin With Humiliating Dunk)

“And on behalf of the entire NBA and half the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues,” he joked.

Griffin and Kendall were first linked near the end of 2017. The supermodel has been romantically linked to other notable basketball stars such as Ben Simmons of the Sixers, Kyle Kuzma of the Lakers and D’Angelo Russell of the Warriors.

The Detroit Pistons player didn’t stop with his jab at Kendall.

“Caitlyn completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white d**k,” he added later in his roast of Caitlyn.