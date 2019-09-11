Venice Art Exhibit Features Hillary Clinton’s Emails, And She Just Sat Down To Read Them

Hillary Clinton spent an hour Tuesday reading her own emails at an art exhibit in Venice, Italy.

The exhibit in Venice’s Despar Teatro Italia, titled “HILLARY: The Hillary Clinton Emails,” reportedly features a replica of the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk along with 62,000 pages of Hillary Clinton’s emails, which were a hotly debated and investigated item during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Hillary Clinton spent an hour yesterday reading her emails at my exhibition of all 62,000 pages of them in Venice,” wrote artist and poet Kenneth Goldsmith, who also included several pictures with his tweet. “She is pictured here at a replica of the Oval Office Resolute Desk, stacked with her emails.”

Hillary Clinton spent an hour yesterday reading her emails at my exhibition of all 62,000 pages of them in Venice. She is pictured here at a replica of the Oval Office Resolute Desk, stacked with her emails. pic.twitter.com/V8T27klycr — Kenneth Goldsmith (@kg_ubu) September 11, 2019

Goldsmith told CNN that a high school friend who saw it recommended the exhibit to Clinton.

CNN reported:

Francesco Urbano Ragazzi — the collective name for two men who are working as the exhibit’s curatorial team — told CNN that Clinton came in for a private tour of the exhibit Tuesday morning. “During the tour, the former US Secretary of State had the opportunity to confront to the 30,000 emails that were sent and received from her private email account while serving the government between 2009 and 2013 — and the same ones that cost her the 2016 presidential election,” the curators wrote in a statement. “Clinton proceeded to sit down at an exact replica of the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk and leaf through her emails for nearly an hour.”

Though 110 of the 30,000 emails that originated from her private email contained classified information when they were sent or received, the FBI, led by former Director James Comey, did not recommend criminal charges. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporting Confirmed That Some FBI Agents Were Fed Up With Comey)

The exhibit, which opened in May, will last until November, according to CNN.