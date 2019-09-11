REVIEW: Bill Burr’s New Comedy Special ‘Paper Tiger’ Is Outstanding

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m happy to report Bill Burr still has all the talent in the world when it comes to cracking a joke.

I was able to watch his new comedy special “Paper Tiger” yesterday on Netflix, and it didn’t disappoint at all. Following on the success of Dave Chappelle’s latest standup, the streaming service dropped this new one from Burr and it’s awesome.

Now, I’m not going to get into specifics because I don’t want to ruin it, but it’s not hard to see why people who hate jokes aren’t happy. (REVIEW: Dave Chappelle‘s New Standup ‘Sticks & Stones’ Is Outstanding)

Burr took direct aim at feminism, and fired off a kill shot in epic fashion.

I’m not sure if anybody doubted whether or not Burr still had his fastball, but “Paper Tiger” will successfully remind everybody of his unreal skills in the comedy game.

He was out there on stage in England just verbally murdering different groups of people. If you’re the kind of person who gets easily triggered, then “Paper Tiger” might be enough to give you a seizure.

He also had some great moments talking about his wife and life as a married man that didn’t disappoint one bit. As I’m sure you can guess, he had plenty of thoughts about the marriage always being about his issues.

As I’ve said many times, Netflix is known for producing outstanding content, and the specials from Burr and Chappelle are two of the best things they’ve ever done because it’s proof the streaming service won’t toe the line to the PC crowd.

Let’s hope the two legendary comedians never slow down or stop at all. They’ve quickly become the two most important voices in an era where you get choked out if you make a joke about a billion different sexual orientations or dare to mock feminism.

I highly-suggest you watch “Paper Tiger” if you haven’t already. It’s worth every moment of your time.