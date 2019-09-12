Media

Castro Has A Booster Box To Appear Taller On Debate Stage

Julian Castro stands on booster box on debate stage. Screen Shot/ABC News

Screen Shot/ABC News

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

If former HUD Secretary Julian Castro appeared taller during Thursday night’s debate on ABC, that’s because he was standing on a booster box.

As the debate began, the opening pans showed at least three of the candidates standing on booster boxes: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Castro. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Know What To Believe’: Julian Castro Questions Trump’s Honesty On Taliban Talks)

WATCH:

According to those near the stage, Castro’s booster may have even been larger than the boxes being used by Klobuchar and Harris.

Castro, who is 5’9″, was still appeared shorter than former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (6’4″), who stood on his right.