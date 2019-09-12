Castro Has A Booster Box To Appear Taller On Debate Stage

If former HUD Secretary Julian Castro appeared taller during Thursday night’s debate on ABC, that’s because he was standing on a booster box.

As the debate began, the opening pans showed at least three of the candidates standing on booster boxes: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Castro. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Know What To Believe’: Julian Castro Questions Trump’s Honesty On Taliban Talks)

WATCH:

According to those near the stage, Castro’s booster may have even been larger than the boxes being used by Klobuchar and Harris.

per somebody right next to the stage — Julián Castro has an apple box behind his podium to make him appear taller. I’m told it’s bigger than Klobuchar and Harris’ booster boxes #DemDebate — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) September 12, 2019

i am 110% serious and i’m sitting in the filing center right now just staring at my texts and howling. — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) September 12, 2019

OH MY GOD IT’S A MASSIVE BOOSTER BOX — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) September 13, 2019

Castro, who is 5’9″, was still appeared shorter than former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (6’4″), who stood on his right.