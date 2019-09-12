Kylie Jenner’s Shares Her Biggest Fear And It Will Definitely Make You Laugh

Kylie Jenner opened up about her biggest fear, and it’s not a typical one as she shared that what scares her the most is “dust in a cup.”

Yes, you read that correctly. The comments came during the 22-year-old reality star’s appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” when she answered a handful of burning questions, including what she’s afraid of, per Cosmopolitan in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

“The strangest thing I’m afraid of is, like, dust in a cup,” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star explained. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal)

“I don’t know why,” she added. “It’s, like, one of my pet peeves when there’s a lot of dust in a cup and then I think it’s getting in my system.”

At one point, Jenner revealed that keeping a secret from her mom, Kris Jenner, when Kylie was in high school was impossible.

“Well, my mom goes to sleep really early and she wakes up really early,” the reality star said. “So, I only had till about four in the morning to sneak back into the house. I thought that I was being very secretive. Once I did that consecutively for like a week, she was like, ‘I need to talk to you today.'”

“And she sat me down, and she was like, ‘I’ve heard you come home every single morning for the past week, four in the morning,'” Jenner added. “‘This needs to stop.’ So, I can’t really keep any secrets around Kris Jenner.”

Later, she shared what her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, smells like.

“Travis Scott smells like…he takes a shower in the morning usually, so he smells like fresh shower and fresh cologne,” Kylie said, before adding, “Wait, he also smells like weed a lot.”