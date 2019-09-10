Kylie Jenner Announces Nude Shoot For Playboy Magazine’s Pleasure Issue

Kylie Jenner got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she dropped a totally nude shot on Instagram and teased that it was for Playboy magazine.

The 22-year-old reality television star’s has her back to the camera wearing only a cowboy hat while embracing her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott while the two are standing by a pack of trees. The photo has already gone viral with more than 5 million likes in less than an hour. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

She captioned the nude snap, “When Houston meets LA .. @playboy #ComingSoon.”

A short time later, Playboy magazine confirmed the announcement that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star would be appearing in the company’s upcoming “Pleasure issue.”(RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal)

“The Fall 2019 quarterly of PLAYBOY is an issue dedicated to pleasure. It is a celebration of the things that bring us joy: sex, art, food, music, spiritual connection, travel, cannabis and community,” a statement on the company’s website read.

“And did we mention sex? In this issue, we aren’t only showcasing the artists and creators who bring us joy; we’re also shining a light on visionaries and revolutionaries who are fighting to expand access to pleasure for all,” it added.

Playboy continued, “Featuring Kylie Jenner by Travis Scott, Thomas Middleditch, Toro y Moi, King Princess, Anand Giridharadas, Marilyn Minter, Keith Hufnagel, Catherine Lacey, Edward Norton, Simon Hanselmann and more; plus Playmates Hilda Dias Pimental, Gillian Chan and Jordy Murray. Cover art featuring Kylie Jenner, shot by Sasha Samsanova and creative directed by Travis Scott.”

Jenner and Scott starting dating in 2017 and share a daughter, Stormi Webster, who was born February 1, 2018.