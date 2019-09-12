Mayor Pete: Anybody Who Supports Trump Is Supporting Racism

Democratic Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, implied Thursday during the Democratic Debate that supporters of President Donald Trump were also supporting racism.

Immigration activist Jorge Ramos asked Buttigieg if Trump supporters were racist citing the president's promise to build a wall at the southern border and chants of "send her back" at one of Trump's rallies.

“Do you think people who support President Trump and his immigration policies are racist?” Ramos asked.

“Anyone who supports this is supporting racism,” Buttigieg replied.

Buttigieg also cited his home city of South Bend as an example of how immigration improves America.

"I have seen communities that embraced immigration grow. And that's why part of my plan for revitalizing the economies or rural America including community renewal Visas that would allow areas that are hurting to embrace immigration as we have in my city," Buttigieg said. "You know, the only reason that South Bend is growing right now, after years of shrinking, is immigration."

Democratic presidential candidates have embraced sweeping immigration proposals including amnesty for illegal immigrants and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Former Obama Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said Wednesday that some of the proposals were “way too far to the left,” and tantamount for opens.