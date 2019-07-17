Ilhan Omar To Introduce Resolution Supporting BDS

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar says she will introduce a resolution this week supporting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

The freshman Congresswoman told Al Monitor on Tuesday that her resolution approving of a boycott of one of America’s allies will be an exercise in “American values,” and a stand for the First Amendment. The move comes after President Donald Trump accused Omar and other progressive congresswomen of being anti-American. (RELATED: GOP Launches New Campaign Against ‘The Squad’)

“We are introducing a resolution … to really speak about the American values that support and believe in our ability to exercise our First Amendment rights in regard to boycotting,” she told the outlet. “And it is an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement.”

The resolution will state its intention as “affirming that all Americans have the right to participate in boycotts in pursuit of civil and human rights at home and abroad, as protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution,” and is being co-sponsored by fellow Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and John Lewis of Georgia.

Democratic California Rep. Brad Sherman told the Post on Wednesday that he doesn’t expect any movement on the resolution.

“I can’t imagine that any committee is going to mark up or take seriously any pro-BDS resolution,” he said.

Omar was elected to the House during the 2018 midterm elections, and is one of two members of Congress to openly support a boycott of the Jewish state, the other being fellow freshman Tlaib.. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Filed Joint Tax Returns With Man She Wasn’t Married To)

Omar has been a harsh critic of Israel, and has claimed that U.S. support for the Jewish state is “all about the Benjamins,” a remark widely perceived as being anti-Semitic.