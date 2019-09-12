Woman Falls Off Of Waterfall Cliff In Terrifying Video

One woman learned the hard way not to get too close to the edge of a waterfall.

In a video posted on YouTube by ViralHog, a woman comes up the edge, slips and comes crashing down 50 feet. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

According to the YouTube description, the woman suffered “10 broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a fractured scapula, and some deep wounds.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the terrifying moment below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

It really doesn’t get much scarier than that at all. Imagine what had to be going through that woman’s head as she plunged towards the water. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I can’t imagine how scared she had to be, and the video is horrifying. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

My friends, this is why you don’t stand near ledges that can be slippery. It’s a great way to end up flying through the air and hurting yourself.

Luckily, it looks like she ultimately will end up being okay, despite the fact she suffered some serious injuries.

Use this as a lesson going forward. Don’t hang out high above waterfalls.