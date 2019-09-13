REPORT: Rihanna Is Not Pregnant Following Internet Freakout Over Rumors

Singer Rihanna is reportedly not pregnant.

Fans decided the singer was hinting at pregnancy during an interview at her annual Diamond Ball on Thursday night, according to a report published by TMZ.

Sources close to the singer, however, claimed Rihanna is definitely not pregnant, TMZ reported.

Was this Rihanna telling us she’s pregnant ???? pic.twitter.com/ElGkPylwr2 — this is once again a Rihanna stan accounf (@JustJJxo) September 13, 2019

In the interview, Rihanna referenced giving birth.

“I’m a black woman,” Rihanna said in an interview with Essence. “I come from a black woman who came from a black woman who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and in DNA. And I always stand up for what I believe in and who I love and who I know, who I respect.” (RELATED: Report: Rihanna Becomes The World’s Richest Female)

Fans took the “I’m going to give birth to a black woman” pretty seriously, and social media blew up with the rumor.

I found out Rihanna is pregnant and I’ve cancelled my appearance at school today ???? IM TIRED OF BEING CHEATED ON pic.twitter.com/rfCKw2HSTZ — Brii2xx (@TherealBrii2xx) September 13, 2019

Ok, so Rihanna is pregnant actually for real! She said “I’m gonna give birth to a black woman” RIP next album, hello lil RiRi ???? pic.twitter.com/xkMs045Skb — Dr. OTAKU ???? (@DrOtaku2) September 13, 2019

