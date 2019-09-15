Over 100 Bags Containing 44 Bodies Worth Of Human Remains Found In Mexican Well

Mexican authorities discovered 44 human bodies disposed of in 119 black bags hidden in a well outside of Guadalajara.

They reportedly uncovered the mutilated remains on Sept. 3. Local residents complained about a smell, prompting law enforcement to investigate, the BBC reported.

The bodies were in Mexico’s western state of Jalisco, which is the epicenter of Mexico’s most violent gang and drug related activity, according to the report.

The 44 mutilated bodies constitutes the second major discovery of human remains in the region in 2019. Investigators discovered a total of 34 bodies at two separate properties in Jalisco in May, also suspected to be connected to gang activity, Fox News reported.

Mexico Jalisco: Forensics identify 44 bodies in well https://t.co/W8rGokf7aK — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 15, 2019

“It saddens me to speak in this way, but society has a right to know what is happening,” Jalisco security cabinet chief Macedonio Tamez Guajardo told Mexican news outlet Milenio, Fox News reported Sunday. (RELATED: Mexico’s President Responds To Trump’s Threat To Shut Down The Southern Border)I

Investigators found the body parts in different stages of decomposition, Guajardo told Milenio.

Originally law enforcement said it was able to identify 37 people from the remains, but the number was updated to 44 on Sept. 13. Several of the bodies were chopped up, requiring authorities to piece them together in order to identify each victim, though many body parts still remain unidentified, according to the BBC.

Investigators are looking into a possible connection with the 44 bodies to a separate discovery in August of six bodies hidden in an organized crime safe house, Mexico News Daily reported.

