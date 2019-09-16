Cowboys Fan Gets Rocked By The Police In Wild Video

One Cowboys fan had a rough interaction with the police Sunday during a game against the Redskins.

In a video posted on Twitter by @MasterTes, a fan wearing a Cowboys jersey can be seen trying to resist the police by grabbing a gate at the stadium. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Eventually, one of the police officers threw him to the ground, and that pretty much put an end to the issue right on the spot. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the insane video below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Not every Cowboys fan at FedEx Field walked away with a win (Via Verniemack/IG) pic.twitter.com/C3pQxMB6hS — Master (@MasterTes) September 15, 2019

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. This isn’t the kind of interaction you want to be having with the police. Not even a little bit. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You know what you do when the police approach you? You comply, and you can figure out the rest later in court. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Do you know what you don’t do? You don’t grab a gate, and hang on for dear life as the police try to get you into cuffs.

The police are almost always going to win in the moment. You might win in court, but the cops likely aren’t going to lose on the streets.

You’re just making things much worse for yourself by resisting, and the cop who threw that guy to the ground made that point crystal clear.

I hope this dude enjoyed his time with the police. I know we certainly enjoyed the video!