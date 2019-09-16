Norway Fisherman Gets Surprise Of His Life When He Reels In Alien-Like Fish

A fisherman in Norway got the surprise of his life when he was out fishing for blue halibut and ended up reeling in an alien-like fish.

Oscar Lundahl, 19, was fishing in 2600-feet-deep water off the coast of the island of Andoya in Norway when he caught the prehistoric sea creature that had large bulbous eyes compared to its smaller body, The Sun reported in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Police Take Parrot Into Custody After It Tries To Help Drug Dealers Escape)

“We were looking for blue halibut which is a rare species about five miles off shore,” Lundahl shared. “I had four hooks on one line and felt something quite big on the end of it.”(RELATED: Cruise Line Buys Loch Ness Monster Insurance)

“It took me about 30 minutes to reel it in because it was 800 metres deep,” he added. “There were two halibut on two of the hooks and I was really happy about that and then I saw there was something else.”

The young fisherman continued, “It was pretty amazing. I have never seen anything like it before. It just looked weird, a bit dinosaur-like. I didn’t know what it was but my colleague did.”

According to the report:

The specimen is in actual fact a ratfish, whose Latin name Chimaeras Monstrosa Linnaeus is aptly derived from a Greek mythical monster that had the head of a lion and tail of a dragon. The fish – a relative of the shark that dates back 300 million years – live in deep water and are very rarely caught.

Unfortunately, due to the change in pressure, Lundahl said his monster-like fish did not survive the journey. Despite that, the fisherman took it home and fried it up.

And if you’re wondering how it tasted? Well the Norway fisherman shared that, “it was really tasty. It is a bit like cod but tastier.”