Ilhan Omar Tells Trump To Avoid War With Iran

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar ripped President Donald Trump on Monday night over his threats toward Iran, saying the president must avoid a war with Iran.

Trump tweeted over the weekend that the U.S. is "locked and loaded" after drone strikes hit Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. Intelligence officials believe that Iran was behind the attacks.

This administration reneged on the Iran nuclear deal, put in place crippling sanctions and is now openly threatening war. We must hold this President accountable and avoid another wreckless war!

“I don’t think Iran really fully cares about that and I don’t think a lot of the world really cares about that,” Omar told CNN’s Erin Burnett of Trump’s tweet. “What this president and this administration does is they say a lot of things and they don’t really understand the consequences it has on the world stage.”

Omar also ripped Trump for his decision last year to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, which was initially agreed to by President Barack Obama in 2015.

“None of this would have really have happened if we didn’t put further sanctions that devastated the middle class in Iran and now has put our two countries on the brink of war,” Omar claimed.

Omar has been one of Iran’s biggest defenders in Congress, and has blamed U.S. sanctions for Iranian aggression.