Buttigieg Weighs In On Fetal Remains Found On Late Indiana Abortion Doctor’s Property

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg weighed in Wednesday on the fetal remains found on a former abortion doctor’s property.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate spoke to reporters about the 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains family members found on former Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s property in Illinois after he died on Sept. 3.

“I find that news out of Illinois extremely disturbing and I think it’s important that that be fully investigated,” Buttigieg said, according to a video from WSBT reporter Max Lewis. (RELATED: Abortion Doctor Who Hoarded Fetuses Faulted WWII Bombings For His ‘Perception’ Of Humanity, Filmmaker Says)

Klopfer ran clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend, Indiana.

“I also hope that it doesn’t get caught up in politics at a time when women need access to health care,” the mayor said.

WATCH:

Mayor @PeteButtigieg addressing the news about former South Bend abortion doctor Ulrich Klopfer. Police found more than 2,000 fetal remains at Klopfer’s Illinois home. Buttigieg called it “extremely disturbing” and said he hopes it doesn’t become political pic.twitter.com/WIgqO8YEDG — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) September 18, 2019



“There’s no question that what happened is disturbing. It’s unacceptable,” Buttigieg added. He has not responded to multiple requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation since Saturday morning.

Buttigieg has served as mayor of South Bend since 2012. Klopfer’s abortion clinic in the city, the Women’s Pavilion, closed down in 2016 due to violations of government codes in relation to abortion reporting, record maintenance and personnel records, according to state abortion clinic inspection reports, the South Bend Tribune reported.

