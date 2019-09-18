Democratic Mega-Donor Arrested In Deadly Sex And Drugs Scandal

Sex. Drugs. Death.

Just another day in the life of Democratic mega-donor Ed Buck. Well, not exactly any other day, considering he was finally arrested on Tuesday and charged with operating a drug den, after a third man overdosed in his West Hollywood apartment in the last 2.5 years.

Deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc discuss the horrific story and speculate about what this means for the politicians Buck donated to.

