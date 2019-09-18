Katy Perry Finally Opens Up About Swift Feud And Says It Was A ‘Misunderstanding’

Katy Perry finally opened up about that long feud she had with Taylor Swift and explained that what started it all was nothing except a “misunderstanding.”

"We made amends," the 34-year-old pop singer shared during her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" of her rift with Swift, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The "California Girls" hitmaker then explained that the "misunderstanding" was fueled by their fans.

“We have such big groups of people that like to follow us, so they started turning against each other a little bit, too, and it was a little unfortunate,” Perry shared. “We made amends, and I’m all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness and confront someone that you may have an issue with or a problem with and talk it out.”

Perry then talked about how she reached out in 2018 with a “literal olive branch” to the “Me!” hitmaker to put an end to the feud started in 2014.

“We started seeing each other out and about, and I just would walk up to her and say, ‘Hey. How are you?'” the “Roar” singer explained. “We have so much in common, and there’s probably only 10 people in the world that have the same things in common. I was like, ‘We should really be friends over that and share our strengths and our weaknesses and our challenges.”‘

“We can help each other get through a lot because it’s not as easy as it seems sometimes,” she added.

Later, Perry opened up about her personal life and engagement to fiance actor Orlando Bloom.

“He is the kindest man I’ve ever met,” the “Dark Horse” hitmaker said of the “Lord of the Rings” star. “He’s such an encouragement spiritually, emotionally and physically.”