Brave Resistance Hero Flips Off The Sky To Defeat Trump

Resistance Hero Kaj-Erik Eriksen posted a video of himself flipping off the sky Wednesday as President Donald Trump flew over Los Angeles, drastically reducing the president’s chances at re-election.

Eriksen claims to work as an “Actor/Ninja/Photographer,” and has tweeted criticism at, or about, President Trump multiple times a day since at least July. His tweet garnered 5,000 mostly-mocking replies and 3,500 “likes” at time of publication.

Sir, welcome to Los Angeles!

You flew over my house today.

Did you see me? pic.twitter.com/ynxcIKUHHv — Kaj-Erik Eriksen™️ (@KajEriksen) September 18, 2019

“Sir, welcome to Los Angeles! You flew over my house today. Did you see me?” Eriksen said in a reply to one of President Trump’s tweets. He attached a video of him giving the middle finger to the helicopters as they passed. (RELATED: A Look Back At The Anti-Trump Resistance In 2018)



Eriksen has sent dozens of zingers at President Trump in recent months, including:

President Trump is expected to forfeit his 2020 presidential campaign within 24 hours.

