Roseanne Barr Admits She Had Fat Transferred To Her Butt To Look Like Kim Kardashian

Comedian Roseanne Barr admitted she had some work done in order to make her look more like reality star Kim Kardashian.

Barr, 66, claimed she had stomach fat transferred to her butt because she wasn’t happy about the way she looked during an appearance Tuesday on “DailyMailTV.”

“I have a thing for butts because I never had a butt my whole life and I’ve always felt deprived,” Barr admitted. “When I see these Kardashians and these young women in the Daily Mail I think, ‘Maybe I could get a butt like that.'”

“I did have one procedure where I got the fat sucked out of my stomach and put in my butt because I just wanted to see what it would be like to have some shape of my butt,” she added. (RELATED: Instagram Model Has Doctor Declare Her Butt Is Actually Real)

No one knows for sure how the Kardashians came to have their uniquely shaped bodies, but rumor has it that they also had procedures done similar to the one Barr had. Although, none of the Kardashians have ever admitted to it.

Roseanne Barr had fat transferred to her butt to look like the Kardashians https://t.co/8KeJbsvZXX pic.twitter.com/8nstDeV3Ct — Page Six (@PageSix) September 17, 2019

I love that Barr is open about what she’s had done to her body. It’s unrealistic for women everywhere to think that bodies shaped through plastic surgery are attainable at all. Good for her for wanting to have a bigger butt.