Bipartisan Duo Including Romney Push To Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon are teaming up to ban flavored e-cigarettes.

The two senators proposed legislation Thursday that would implement a ban on all flavors of e-cigarettes other than tobacco, add current cigarette taxes to the product, and apply other measures meant to curb e-cigarette usage, according to Politico. (RELATED: Trump Announces A Ban On All Flavored E-Cigarettes)

“With nearly a quarter of high school students vaping regularly, we must take decisive action to prevent a new generation from addiction and serious health risks,” Romney said, as reported by Politico.

The legislation would also mandate new e-cigarette design standards, monitor the public health risks from usage of tobacco related products, and would encourage the Department of Health and Human Services to educate the American public about the health risks of e-cigarettes. It also attempts to crackdown on refillable cartridges with homemade tobacco mixes.

Vaping companies have hooked millions of kids on nicotine using e-cig flavors like “gummy bear,” “scooby snacks,” & “strawberries and cream.” This has massive health consequences for children & I’m proud to be teaming up w/ @SenatorRomney to end this youth addiction crisis. https://t.co/WmsLmROhAF — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) September 19, 2019

“Vaping companies have hooked millions of our children on nicotine using e-cigarette flavors like ‘gummy bear,’ ‘scooby snacks,’ and ‘strawberries and cream.’ This means massive health consequences for the next generation, and we have to end this addiction crisis,” Merkley said. “We need to get these flavors off the market.”

Recently, calls to expand regulation on the vaping industry have increased after more reports of teen illnesses related to e-cigarette usage. Democrats in the House currently have two separate investigations into the marketing practices of the largest e-cigarette maker in the United States, Juul.

The Trump administration also announced they will be looking at efforts to enforce a ban on all flavored e-cigarettes not including tobacco.

