Morning Mirror: Jimmy Fallon Spotted In D.C.’s Georgetown Neighborhood

Quote of the Day:

“Since I had 3 pieces of pizza for lunch today, my dinner was a bug that flew into my mouth while running.”

— Audrey Conklin, reporter, The Daily Caller News Foundation.

MOOD: “The mood for today is ‘dubious.'” — Naomi Fry, staff writer, The New Yorker. (She wrote this on Wednesday but I’m using it here anyhow.)

The Observer

“When an editor deliberately removes information that is counter to a narrative – if not outright exculpatory, then a story ceases to be journalism, and becomes nothing more than an intentional hit piece.” — John Roberts, White House correspondent, Fox News.

Cernovich Vs. Tom Arnold

ARNOLD: “Until you factor in ⁦‪@Cernovich‬⁩ and his mom.” (This involved a comment about a book called How the Mind Works. The topic was step parenting and how a step parent was more likely than a biological parent to abuse or even kill a child.)

CERNOVICH: “My mom is in a mental institution where she’ll live out her last days but if falsely accusing her of child abuse makes you feel better about yourself, Tom, then good for you.”

ARNOLD: “Thank you for sharing another sketchy personal trauma story/legal threat. Hope your random burst of Weird Mikeness doesn’t incite the next Pizzagate.”

Trey Yingst, a foreign correspondent for Fox News, weighed in on this, tweeting, “It costs nothing to be kind. Why waste the energy to attack someone’s family?”

Arnold replied, “Dude there’s a train coming. Stop scowling and get your ass off the train tracks.”

Yingst continued, “You didn’t answer my question. What do you gain from tweeting about someone’s mother who is struggling with mental health?”

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes goes mental over Taylor Swift

“Already preparing myself emotionally for the parenting rite of passage of taking my daughter to a @taylorswift13 ⁦‪concert.” — Chris Hayes, host, MSNBC.

Raheem Kassam points out something interesting

Michael Avenatti is name searching himself but he typed it into the wrong bar. Now deleted: pic.twitter.com/coBd1I0Snn — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) September 17, 2019

Reporter loves her job

“Today is my two-year anniversary as a reporter at the greatest place in the world. I cannot believe I get to work here.” — Taffy Brodesser-Akner, New York Times Mag.

Homeless woman scares reporter

A homeless lady just scared the hell out of me by appearing out of nowhere and informing me that she has “increased” my “prison sentence by 30 years.'” — Cameron Cawthorne.

Gossip Roundup

Journo Hate Mail: “Just remembering a reply I got on here a couple years ago. Some dude replied ‘anyone ever tell you that you’re a fucking faggot.’ Why yes sir, yes they have!” — Yashar Ali, New York Mag, HuffPost.

On Justin Trudeau…. “Justin Trudeau is really hot and also apparently really fucking dumb and ethically-challenged.” — Liz Mair, communications strategist.

SPOTTED: Jimmy Fallon hangs out in Georgetown

This tip comes via D.C. paparazzo Mark Wilkins.

TV writer wants to express her sadness: “People are often concerned when I tweet and draw about being sad. But I’m more concerned about these people who haven’t yet learned to put their sadness somewhere.” — Maggie Mull, TV writer, Family Guy.

Ben Dreyfuss: Stop being such a narc

“I know that everyone has been debating “cancel culture” but what’s with the narcing culture? Bret Stephens is a narc. Random people on twitter are narcs. Teachers are narcs. Students are fucking narcs now? Stop trying to narc!” — Ben Dreyfuss, Mother Jones.