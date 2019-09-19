Country Star Josh Turner Suffers ‘Devastating Loss’ After Tour Bus Crashes

Country star Josh Turner has suffered a “devastating loss” after one of his tour buses carrying his road crew crashed in California leaving one dead and seven people injured.

The San Louis Obispo Fire Department told Fox News in a piece published Thursday, that the 41-year-old country singer and his band were traveling in separate buses when the crew’s bus went off the roadway and crashed into an embankment. (RELATED: Why, 2017?! Celebrities We Have Lost This Year [SLIDESHOW])

The bus was headed to Washington State Wednesday night following the “Long Black Train” hitmaker’s show in Paso Robles. The cause of the accident is under investigation. (RELATED: Country Stars Remember Las Vegas Victims During CMT Awards)

“[FINAL] #CenterIC Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident. Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured. #CHP and #Firefighters will be at scene several hours for investigation and clean up, ” the twitter account for the California Fire department in San Louis Obispo tweeted, along with a picture of the crashed tour bus.

[FINAL] #CenterIC Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident. Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured. #CHP and #Firefighters will be at scene several hours for investigation and clean up. pic.twitter.com/zVnPEjy5BN — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 19, 2019

A representative for Turner told the outlet in a statement, “Josh Turner and his road family have suffered a devastating loss. Please keep the crew, band and Josh in your thoughts and prayers. All remaining shows in September will be rescheduled for a later date.”