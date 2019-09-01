Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident

Comedian Kevin Hart looks like he’s lucky to be alive after he was involved in a car accident early Sunday morning on Mulholland Highway in southern California.

A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol told People magazine that the 40-year-old actor was the passenger in his vintage Barracuda that was being driven by pal Jared Black when the driver lost control and drove through wooden fencing in Malibu around 1 a.m. Sunday. (RELATED: Rams Fan Bryan Cranston Talks Playoffs And Working With Eagles Fan Kevin Hart)

Pictures that have since surfaced on social media reportedly show the car after it crashed about 10 feet off the road into a ditch, leaving the “Night School” star and Black with “major back injuries,” per TMZ. (RELATED: Kevin Hart Steps Down As Oscars Host After Old Tweets Surface)

JUST IN: Comedian Kevin Hart taken to hospital with “major” injuries to his back after single-vehicle crash near Los Angeles The accident happened just before 1 AM Sunday on the winding and treacherous Mulholland Highway. pic.twitter.com/Zi9aesOx9o — Breaking News Feed (@pzf) September 1, 2019

More pictures of the crash can be seen here reportedly showing the roof of the car completely crushed by the impact. A third person in the car, Rebecca Broxterman, was uninjured.

Hart reportedly left the scene and went home. Sometime later he went to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The comedian has only had the new car for a little more than a month after posting a picture of his new wheels in July celebrating the 40th birthday gift he had gotten for himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 8, 2019 at 5:59am PDT

Judging by the photos, everyone is clearly lucky to be alive.