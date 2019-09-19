Teen Climate Activist Speaks To Congress

A teen climate activist spoke to Congress Wednesday and urged members of the House of Representatives to “listen to the scientists.”

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, said to Congress she was not there to deliver prepared remarks but to present a special report on global warming. (RELATED: Swedish Student Tells People Not To Be Hopeful About Climate Change, But To ‘Panic’ Instead)

“I am submitting this report because I don’t want you to listen to me,” Thunberg said. “I want you to listen to the scientists, and I want you to unite behind the science, and then I want you to take real action, thank you.”

