Democratic Candidate Tim Ryan Says We Should Provide ‘Family Planning’ Worldwide to Fight Climate Change

Ohio Democratic Rep. and 2020 presidential candidate Tim Ryan says that we should be helping the United Nation’s fight Climate Change by providing family planning worldwide.

Ryan said Thursday that the government needs to be involved in family planning worldwide, due to overpopulation. Watch what he said at a climate change town hall hosted by MSNBC. (RELATED: Democratic Candidate Ryan: We Need Government Involvement In Family Planning To Fight Overpopulation)

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad