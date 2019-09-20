Cory Booker Knocks Fellow Democrats Who Oppose Nuclear Power

Booker added: “If we had a president who was going to pull us out of nuclear, we’d be more reliant on fossil fuels … It’s as simple as that.” He announced $3 trillion climate plan on Sept. 3, which promises to phase out fossil fuels and create a 100% carbon neutral economy.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts released her $3 trillion climate plan, which makes no mention of nuclear power. She pledged during CNN’s climate hall debate to start weaning the country off nuclear energy with the goal of shutting down existing power plants by 2035. Other candidates are taking a similar tact.