Images From The Area 51 Protests Are Hitting Social Media And The Pictures Are Out Of This World

Alien enthusiasts around the U.S gathered Friday for a Facebook event posted June 27, called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.”

The goal of the event was to “raid” Area 51, A military base in Nevada.

Matty Roberts, the event page creator, initiated the event as a joke, but later acknowledged that he underestimated America’s eagerness to unveiled the top secret Air Force test base. Rumor would have it that the base is used by U.S government to store alien bodies and UFOs.

Almost 2 million people had clicked on ‘going’ on the Facebook event page before it got deleted, but it was later replaced by a new Facebook event page created for the same event. The new page gathered over 5,000 people saying they were going, and another 5,000 saying they were interested.

75 people arrived at a gate of the base early Friday morning, following the roughly 1,500 people that had gathered at the site last Thursday, Sep 12, according to an estimate from the Lincoln County Sheriff, Kerry Lee.

Government and military representatives have repeatedly warned the public that action will be taken if the enthusiasts enter the test and training territory, according to Time.

Time also reported that earlier this month two Dutch men were arrested by Sheriff Lee’s deputies for trespassing and illegal parking, three miles inside the perimeter set by the police force. The men admitted to the authorities that they saw the “No Trespassing” sign at the facility, but that they just wanted a look at Area 51. (RELATED: If You’re Dumb Enough To Storm Area 51, Then You’re Dumb Enough To Get Shot)

For almost 30 years, Area 51 has been mythologized as the secret graveyard for aliens and UFOs and the rumor is not completely groundless. The highly classified military base was once “home to the nation’s overhead surveillance program.” The territory is still guarded by local police.

Check out pictures below from people on the ground at the event.