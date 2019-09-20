Afternoon Mirror: Washington Editor Berates Most Everyone As ‘Dumber’ Than Yesterday

Quote of the Day:

“He had one real asset — height. Other than that, he had nothing going.”

— President Donald Trump on New York Mayor Bill de Blasio dropping out of the presidential race at a press conference at the White House Friday.

MOOD: “One of the campaign slogans we almost used: ‘A Better Life.'” — Andrew Yang, Democratic presidential hopeful.

Giuliani says he learned to fight when he was 5

“This is a perfect for showing how to defend yourself from big fat bullies. They make a show of waving their arms around to threaten you. And you stay calm and deliver your best STRAIGHT punch to the jaw. I learned that when I was 5. And I never let bullies win.” — Rudy Giuliani, President Trump‘s lawyer.

Journo Love

“I love Don Lemon.” — Olivia Nuzzi, New York Mag. (RELATED: CNN’s Don Lemon: ‘He Said Nothing About Her Butt, Maria’)

Chris Cuomo Vs. Rudy Giuliani

Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent, NYT: “Don’t think I’ve ever seen @ChrisCuomo make the faces he’s making tonight as he repeatedly tries to steer Giuliani back toward a conversation.”

Jim Antle, American Conservative Review Mag: “Chris Cuomo’s face is definitely what matters here.” (RELATED: Cuomo Interview With Giuliani Quickly Spirals Out of Control)

RECAP from The Daily Beast‘s Sam Stein:

Cuomo: “Did you ask the Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden?”

Rudy: “No, no I didn’t.”

LITERALLY 30 SECONDS LATER

Cuomo: “So you did ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden?”

Rudy: “Of course I did!”

Eric Michael Garcia, associate editor, The Hill: “What is the deal with Giuliani’s pinky ring?”

Twitter users complain about how tiring Twitter is

Andy Lassner, executive producer, The Ellen Show: “Twitter is exhausting. We make zero dollars to be on here. We are not smart.”

S.E. Cupp, CNN: “Same. Yet, here we are, complaining about a website ON the very website we can’t seem to quit, encouraged by people who are using this website they haven’t quit, to quit…it’s an MC Escher staircase.”

Brilliance at a glance: “There needs to be a whistle emoji.” — Brian Stelter, biased media host, CNN.

Journo is living her best life, recalls days in psych ward

“Not to ‘live in my truth’ too much or whatever but six years ago I was spending weeks in the psych ward, four years ago I was unemployed, and now I’ve appeared on prime time TV!!! Recovery isn’t linear but it is possible okay!!!!!!” — Brittany Shepherd, national politics reporter, Yahoo News.

Travel Bitches

Today at the airport:

TSA: I’m going to have to pat down your inner thigh.

Me: Isn’t that kind of gross?

TSA: Well I don’t like it any more than you do.

Me: …well you must like it a little if you work here.

TSA: I NEED A SUPERVISOR

— Kaitlin Bennett, media director, Liberty Hangout (Not the CNN White House reporter!)

The Observer

“Many of you seem even dumber than yesterday. how is this possible?” — Grant Addison, deputy editor, Washington Examiner Magazine. Smartypants’s bio says that before the Washington Examiner, he worked as the program manager for Education Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

Journo forgoes buffalo wing sauce for two years

“Healthy people who aren’t embarrassed about their bodies: I just found out after 2 years of avoiding sauce on my buffalo wings that their is no sugar in buffalo sauce. Why is it bad for you then? What am I missing?” — Grant Paulsen, D.C. sports radio host.

Gossip Roundup

Bette Midler wants Beyoncé to destroy Trump: “#Beyoncé has 133 million Instagram followers. More than double the people who voted for Trump. Wouldn’t it be amazing if the #BeyHive mobilized to defeat him? I also wouldn’t mind if a regular bee hive fucked his shit up.”

American Conservative Mag’s Jim Antle cracked, “Bette Midler is not the wind between left wings, I’m afraid. Just a reactive, vaguely bigoted boomer high on cable news jibberish much like the phenomenon she claims to oppose.”

A judge signs off on Billy Bush‘s divorce. The couple was married for 20 years. In 2018, they separated — this was a year after the ‘grab ’em by the pussy’ scandal. Bush has since claimed that he never even heard Trump say that phrase. Here.

Cosmetic surgeons are certain Joe Biden had a facelift. Here.

Notes on a scandal with few details…

“So, a thing happened, and Trump was involved, and apparently so was a foreign leader, and someone in the natsec field became upset. But it’s not clear what happened, or who the foreign leader was, or who is upset, or why? This is the test that will divide the pros from the amateurs: Can you get through an entire segment in which not only you don’t know anything, but neither does the host or fellow guests, because there is, so far, nothing to know?” — Peter Suderman, Reason Mag.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the Yale Club this week: “This latest has been my fourth cancer battle and I found each time that when I’m active I’m much better than if I’m just lying about and feeling sorry for myself.” TMZ nabbed her on video in New York City. Bystanders shouted “I love you” as she walked by. Here.