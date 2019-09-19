Cuomo Interview With Giuliani Quickly Spirals Out Of Control: ‘I’m Embarrassed For You’

CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani exchanged verbal blows in a contentious interview Thursday.

Their initial discussion centered around the whistleblower complaint involving President Donald Trump and the Ukraine, but it quickly devolved into a series of insults and accusations. (RELATED: CNN Guest Says Trump Could Help More Republicans Win If He’d Just Golf For A Year)

WATCH:

In a series of testy exchanges, Giuliani repeatedly accused Cuomo and CNN of bias while Cuomo argued that having Giuliani on his show in the first place was proof that he wasn’t.

Giuliani turned the topic to former Vice President Joe Biden, his son and China.

“[Biden’s] been asked about this and said I did nothing for my son and the timing doesn’t match up,” Cuomo responded.

“A year later,” Giuliani fired back. “He said I didn’t know my son was under investigation. Garbage. Completely not true. And you are now —”

“Yeah, what am I now?” Cuomo asked.

“Engaging about all kinds of fantasies about the president when there’s clear proof about a Democrat and you can’t handle it,” Giuliani argued. “How about we go to China when you flew his son there on Air Force two and eight days later —”

Cuomo argued that Giuliani was getting off the track, and Giuliani called him “unfair.”

“It’s unfair for me not to want to tolerate you talking about Joe Biden all night long when we have an inspector general fighting with the DNI, fighting with Congress over a whistleblower complaint that involves this president and you and what you’ve been doing playing with Ukraine?” Cuomo asked.

Giuliani came right back, saying, “We have an anonymous whistleblower complaint compared to clear proof that Biden’s son got $1.5 billion from China, and you won’t cover it. Tell me you’re not unfair.”

Cuomo demanded proof, and Giuliani attacked CNN, adding, “That’s why your network has no ratings.”

Cuomo fired back, claiming that Giuliani was distracting people from the truth on the president’s behalf. “The hell you haven’t,” he said. “You’ve been distracting from the truth for a year and a half and I hope you enjoy it because this president got the benefit of something you built up for decades, your credibility and you put it on the line for him. Good choice.”

“I put it on the line for him 1,000% and I think your network is a horror to this country,” Giuliani replied.

Cuomo once again asked Giuliani for proof with regard to Biden, prompting the former New York City mayor to ask, “Why would I give the enemy the documents?”

“Now I’m the enemy. Now I’m the enemy,” Cuomo said.

“You are not fair and impartial,” Giuliani added. “You are totally biased and your network is a creature of a Democratic National Committee.”

“I appreciate your take, as always,” Cuomo replied.

Giuliani took the fight to CNN again, saying, “You should be embarrassed to be on that network.”

“I’m the one that should be embarrassed?” Cuomo asked.

“Absolutely,” said Giuliani.

“I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed. For you. Have a good night,” Cuomo tried to sign off.

“You shouldn’t be embarrassed for me. That’s garbage,” Giuliani scoffed.

Cuomo tried again. “Have a good night. Somebody needs to because you’re not aware of what you’re doing. Good night.”

“Of course I’m aware of what I’m saying,” Giuliani argued.

“Have a good night,” Cuomo repeated.

“Well, you shouldn’t have a good night because what you’re doing is very bad for the country,” Giuliani said.

Cuomo put an end to it, saying, “I’ve got to go. With respect, I’ve got to go.”