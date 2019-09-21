Nicole Richie Turns 38 Years Old

September 21 is Nicole Richie’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Richie is an American socialite, TV personality, model and actress born in California. Nicole was born into a poor family and her father had once toured with Lionel Richie. At the age of four, Nicole’s parents sent her to live with Lionel.

Later, Lionel and his wife adopted Nicole at the age of nine. (RELATED: Lionel Richie’s Son In Trouble For Allegedly Making A Bomb Threat At This Major Airport)

Nicole spent her childhood playing music and figure skating. During her time at boarding school, she met Paris Hilton. Nicole spent most of her young adult life involved in drugs and partying. However, after being busted with heroin she attended rehab.

In 2008, Nicole started her own jewelry business. She expanded the business in 2010 and has developed the whole line into a high-end fashion business.

Nicole is married to musician Joel Madden and the couple have two kids.

Check out her photos below: