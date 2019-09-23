Trump Calls Chris Cuomo ‘Fredo’ At UN Summit

President Donald Trump referred to CNN anchor Chris Cuomo as “Fredo” during a Monday press conference at the United Nations Summit.

Responding to a reporter’s question about Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s performance on the Ukraine issue, the president referred to Rudy’s wild “Cuomo Prime Time” interview last Thursday before slamming CNN as “fake news.” He then turned his attention to the CNN anchor who conducted the interview.

“I don’t watch CNN because it is fake news,” said Trump. “But I watched Rudy take apart Fredo. Fredo’s performance was incompetent. Rudy took him apart. The press doesn’t give him credit, because they take little tiny snippets wherever Rudy was a little bit, if he mispronounces a word they’ll show that. They won’t show the whole. Rudy Giuliani took Fredo to the cleaners. First time I’ve watched CNN in a long time. I hate to watch because it’s so fake.”

Cuomo famously exploded last month when a man called him “Fredo,” referring to the character Fredo Corleone from “The Godfather.” The CNN anchor considered it a slur against Italian Americans. (RELATED: Ed Henry Quotes Senior Administration Official: ‘It’s In The President’s Interest’ To Release Trump, Ukraine Call Transcript)

“No, punk ass bitches from the right call me Fredo,” Cuomo told the man. “I’m an anchor on CNN. Fredo was on ‘The Godfather.’ He was the weak brother, and they use it as an Italian aspersion. Any of you Italian? It’s a fucking insult to your people. It’s an insult to your fucking people. It’s like the n-word for us. So, is that a cool fucking thing?”