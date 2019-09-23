‘Game Of Thrones’ Wins Outstanding Drama Series At The Emmy Awards

“Game of Thrones” walked away with the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series on Sunday night.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. The final season of the hit HBO show won the award for best drama series.

How that’s possible is beyond me because season eight didn’t just end in disappointing fashion. It flat out sucked, and they still won the Emmy.

I’m happy for all the actors and people involved, but let’s not pretend like season eight was some epic accomplishment.

Episode three was great and episode five was outstanding. The other four episodes were pure trash. The series finale was nothing short of a joke.

This win only happened because of the name recognition “GoT” has enjoyed for years. “Ozark” on Netflix was also nominated for the award, and honestly had a better season than “Thrones” did.

Am I upset? No, but I don’t get paid to hype up nonsense. “Game of Thrones” didn’t deserve the Emmy this time around.

It just didn’t. I’d be lying if I said anything else. Other than Dany’s murderous rampage and Arya taking out the Night King, the season was never that great.

Shoutout to “Game of Thrones” for brining home the hardware, but this one simply wasn’t deserved.